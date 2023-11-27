Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.