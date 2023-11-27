Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $32,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 2,144.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

