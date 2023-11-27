Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $32,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 176.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPK opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.