Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works's revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

