Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

