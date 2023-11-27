Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $165,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

