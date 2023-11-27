Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $42,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

