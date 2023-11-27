Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 801.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

ARI opened at $10.72 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

