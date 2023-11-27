Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 452.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

