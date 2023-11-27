Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,841 shares of company stock worth $1,367,447. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

