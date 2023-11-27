Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,024.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.