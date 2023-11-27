Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 145.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

