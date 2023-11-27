Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,821.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 35.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock worth $7,907,672. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

