Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,346,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,636 shares of company stock valued at $70,500,334 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

