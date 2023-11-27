Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 304.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

