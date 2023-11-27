Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 540.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.