Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 138.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viasat by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $130,892. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

