Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.2 %

OTTR opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

