Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 33.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AA opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.