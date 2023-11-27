Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $97,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock worth $387,883 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

