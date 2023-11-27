Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

