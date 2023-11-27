Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

