Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercury General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 43.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 39.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury General by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

