Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.4 %

OII stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

