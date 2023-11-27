Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MATV opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

