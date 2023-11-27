Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $3,625,913. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.93 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

