Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.06 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

