Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 283 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $69.68 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 366.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

