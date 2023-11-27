Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,599,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,856,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 392,181 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 184,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 177,166 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 7,013 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,722.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.