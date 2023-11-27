Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.69 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

