Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 963 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

