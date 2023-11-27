Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

