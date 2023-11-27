QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $127.75 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
