QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

