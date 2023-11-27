Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

