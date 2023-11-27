Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $37.63 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $34,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.