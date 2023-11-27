Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Announces Earnings Results

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported -0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.28 by 0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 0.14 million for the quarter.

Rail Vision Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RVSN opened at 1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.97. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of 1.42 and a twelve month high of 19.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

