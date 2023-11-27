Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.11%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

