RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NYSE RBA opened at $62.86 on Monday. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,815. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,079,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

