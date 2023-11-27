reAlpha Tech Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 4th (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 4th. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $33,212,152 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During reAlpha Tech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

reAlpha Tech Trading Up 3.3 %

AIRE opened at $4.08 on Monday. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

