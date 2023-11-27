Reviewing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 34.95 $17.96 million $0.99 2.83 Beyond Air $870,000.00 58.80 -$55.82 million ($2.06) -0.78

Profitability

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Westaim and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,381.79% 35.74% 31.66% Beyond Air N/A -152.87% -92.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 603.13%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Westaim.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westaim beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

