Reviewing Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) & FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41% Guangshen Railway 0.44% 0.30% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTAI Infrastructure and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Guangshen Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.39 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.91 Guangshen Railway $2.37 billion 0.55 -$80.84 million N/A N/A

Guangshen Railway has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Summary

Guangshen Railway beats FTAI Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. The company's freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargos, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. It also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, the company is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, it offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

