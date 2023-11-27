Reviewing Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First American Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. First American Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lancashire and First American Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 2 0 0 1.67 First American Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First American Financial has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given First American Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Lancashire.

63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A First American Financial 3.78% 9.82% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and First American Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83 First American Financial $7.61 billion 0.79 $263.00 million $2.27 25.60

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First American Financial beats Lancashire on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

