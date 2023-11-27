Reviewing MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasTec and Bird Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $9.78 billion 0.46 $33.35 million ($0.63) -90.76 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 12.95

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Construction. MasTec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 2 10 0 2.83 Bird Construction 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for MasTec and Bird Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MasTec currently has a consensus target price of $101.46, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Bird Construction has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given MasTec’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MasTec is more favorable than Bird Construction.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec -0.40% 5.86% 1.70% Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasTec beats Bird Construction on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, fiber, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; natural gas, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; and water infrastructure, including water pipelines. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, heavy civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

