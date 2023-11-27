Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

