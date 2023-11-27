Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.