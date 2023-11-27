Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ON24 were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 1,361.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ON24 by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ON24 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $36,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $36,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 330,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,248 shares of company stock valued at $303,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

