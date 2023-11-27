Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.84 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $275.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

