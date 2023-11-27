Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 181.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,100 shares of company stock worth $237,210. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.18 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

