Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,075 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

